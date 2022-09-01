Voyager 2022 media awards
Business

Dave Ferguson: The Kiwi at the wheel of a $14 billion driverless delivery vehicle startup Nuro

Chris Keall
By
6 mins to read
Dave Ferguson. Photo / Dean Purcell

Americans will soon have pizzas delivered by driverless vehicles created by Nuro - thanks to New Zealander and accidental entrepreneur Dave Ferguson - back in his home country this week for the first time since

