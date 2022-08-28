Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Sky TV: The high cost of building a 'house of content' sees broadcaster cop a downgrade

Chris Keall
By
6 mins to read
HBO's House of the Dragon - the Game of Thrones prequel showing on Sky's SoHo channel and Neon streaming service. Photo / Supplied

Two analysts' take on Sky TV's earnings have seen one issue a downgrade, and another hold the line on his target price and upgrade operating earnings forecasts for the next three years.

A team of

