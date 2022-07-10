Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Covid-19 on the job: Warning to bosses over sick staff

5 minutes to read
Another wave of Covid-19 could be on its way with a new Omicron subvariant seeing case numbers back on the rise. Video / NZ Herald / Ben Cummins

Another wave of Covid-19 could be on its way with a new Omicron subvariant seeing case numbers back on the rise. Video / NZ Herald / Ben Cummins

Grant Bradley
By
Grant Bradley

Deputy Editor - Business

An employment lawyer has warned that bosses who require staff to work while they're sick with Covid-19 could face claims if workers become ''long haulers.''

With a surge in Covid cases and increased risk of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.