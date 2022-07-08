It’s bye-bye Boris Johnson, investigations underway after a dramatic afternoon on the North Shore and a busy couple of weeks in store of Auckland Airport in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Covid cases are continuing to surge - with 13,344 new community infections revealed today - as parents are warned to monitor kids' health over the looming school holidays.

The Ministry of Health reported a further 23 Covid-related deaths. Eighteen of these deaths occurred in July. Four others were from May and June.

There are 587 people in hospital with the virus, including nine in intensive care.

Today's seven-day rolling average of cases is 8313 - significantly higher than the same day last week when it was 6422.

There are currently 58,170 active Covid infections in the country.

"Today's new cases of Covid-19 show a further rise in case numbers. We are continuing to keep our response to the current community outbreak of Covid-19 under review and will adapt it as the outbreak and pandemic evolve, and as part of our resurgence planning," the ministry said in today's update.

Of today's 23 deaths, seven people were from the Auckland region, one each from Waikato, Lakes, Bay of Plenty, Hawkes Bay, Taranaki, Tairawhiti, Whanganui and MidCentral, two were from the Wellington region, four were from Canterbury/West Coast, and two from Southern.

One was aged in their 60s, three were in their 70s, 13 were in their 80s, and six were aged over 90. Of these people, nine were women and 14 were men.

One death from January last year is now being reported by the ministry as the cause of death assessment has been completed.

Today's reported deaths take the total number of publicly reported deaths with Covid to 1651.

The breakdown of today's 587 Covid hospitalisations is: Northland: 13; Waitematā: 128; Counties Manukau: 38; Auckland: 35; Waikato: 57; Bay of Plenty: 32; Lakes: 14; Hawke's Bay: 20; MidCentral: 18; Whanganui: 6; Taranaki: 11; Tairawhiti: 2; Wairarapa: 4; Capital and Coast and Hutt Valley: 60; Nelson Marlborough: 13; Canterbury and West Coast: 90; South Canterbury: 15; Southern: 31.

There are nine Covid patients in ICU or HDU.

The average age of Covid hospitalisations is 66.

Parents urged to monitor kids' health over school holidays

Winter means cold weather but also more days indoors where tamariki could more easily pick up and pass on germs, colds and flu, the ministry said.

Parents and caregivers are asked to pay attention to their children's health during the flu season and the Covid-19 winter wave the country is experiencing. School holidays start for most schools on Monday.

To help keep children healthy:

• When they're unwell, keep them at home to give them the best chance to rest and recover, and reduce the spread of infections on to others.

• If children have Covid-19 symptoms like a fever, cough, sore throat and headache, rapid antigen test them.

• Encourage good hygiene: help them to wash their hands regularly and show them how to sneeze or cough into their elbow or a tissue. This will help stop the spread of germs.

• A sick child who is still eating and drinking well can be watched at home until they're feeling better.

• To help avoid serious illness, ensure children are up to date with their vaccinations like measles, mumps and rubella (MMR); flu; chicken pox; whooping cough; and for over 5-year-olds, their Covid-19 vaccine.

• Ventilate your home by opening windows and doors throughout the day to increase fresh air flow.

• Provide children with healthy food and fresh water to help maintain good health and wellbeing.

• Encourage them to be active, especially outside, to help maintain good health and wellbeing.

• Encourage your children to wear a mask if they are old enough.

• Support children to get enough sleep.

Today's Covid numbers come after daily cases topped 10,000 on Wednesday and Thursday – and the week-on-week increase in cases and hospitalisations have also been rising.

Yesterday there were 10,710 new community cases of Covid-19 and 554 people were in hospital.

The seven-day rolling average of community case numbers was 8013 and 15 more people had died with the virus since June 28.

It was revealed today that about 14,000 New Zealanders are known to have been infected with Covid twice and Ministry of Health figures show 183 people have had the virus three times.

The ministry said in a statement on Thursday the recent rise in case numbers remained steady.

"We are continuing to keep our response to the current community outbreak of Covid-19 under review and will adapt it as the outbreak and pandemic evolve, and as part of our resurgence planning."

Several experts have implied a move back to red should be considered.

University of Auckland senior lecturer in computational evolution Dr David Welch told the Herald a shift would be something " the Government will be looking very closely at".

"Our hospitals are already really, really full. Not only because of Covid but also because of other winter illnesses. We expect these cases to continue to rise and there'll be just more pressure on the health system."

However, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the rise in case numbers was "no expectation" of moving to red.

The weekly average of hospitalisations was also up from 363 last week, to 474 yesterday, and the average age of people in hospitals was 66.

The Ministry of Health reminded people if they test positive while away for the school holidays, they are expected to isolate where they are.

"You would need to self-isolate and likely remain wherever you test positive or become a household contact, so there may be extra costs involved in paying for additional accommodation and changing your travel plans."

Anyone who has used their own vehicle to get to their destination would be able to return home - as long as they took the proper precautions not to infect people on their way home.

"Maintaining social distance (distancing yourself from others), wearing your mask correctly, making sure you keep your hands clean and dry, and using self-service petrol stations if you need to refuel your vehicle."

People who used public transport or travelled between islands won't be able to travel to isolate at home.

"So, it is important you have a plan and the ability to isolate where you are holidaying if you need to do so."

The seven-day rolling average of community cases is 6114, and the number of active cases (total) is 56,058, bringing New Zealand's total confirmed cases to 1,394,745.