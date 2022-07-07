PM rounds off her overseas trip in Sydney, how air pollution’s affecting Kiwis and Boris Johnson clings on in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

There are 10,710 new community cases of Covid-19 and 554 current hospitalisations.

The seven-day rolling average of community case numbers today is 8,013, and 15 more people have died with the virus since June 28.

The Ministry of Health said in a statement on Thursday that the recent rise in case numbers remains steady.

"We are continuing to keep our response to the current community outbreak of COVID-19 under review and will adapt it as the outbreak and pandemic evolve, and as part of our resurgence planning."

The weekly average of hospitalisations is also up from 363 last week, to 474 today, and the average age of the people currently in hospital is 66.

There are 12 cases in intensive care.

The breakdown of cases in hospital is as follows: Northland: 15; Waitematā: 123; Counties Manukau: 38; Auckland: 48; Waikato: 52; Bay of Plenty: 31; Lakes: 15; Hawke's Bay: 13; MidCentral: 16; Whanganui: 5; Taranaki: 12; Tairawhiti: 2; Wairarapa: 4; Capital and Coast and Hutt Valley: 56; Nelson Marlborough: 15; Canterbury and West Coast: 63; South Canterbury: 13; Southern: 33.

Today's reported deaths take the total number of publicly reported deaths with COVID-19 to 1619 and the seven-day rolling average of reported deaths is 14.

Four of these people were from Auckland region, five were from the Wellington region, two were from Nelson / Marlborough and four were from Canterbury and the West Coast.

Three were in their seventies, nine were in their 80s, and three were aged over 90. Of these people, five were women and ten were men.

In the last 24 hours 3599 people got PCR tests, and 16,225 had Rapid Antigen Tests.

There were 29 first doses of vaccine administered yesterday as well as 47 second doses; 99 third primary doses; 940 first booster doses; 11,475 second booster doses; 46 paediatric first doses and 295 paediatric second doses.

To date, there have been 4,028,671 first doses; 3,981,188 second doses; 33,253 third primary doses; 2,685,341 first booster doses; 59,438 second booster doses; 264,507 paediatric first doses and 135,779 paediatric second doses.

The Ministry also issued a warning to people preparing to go away on school holidays, reminding people that if they test positive they are expected to isolate where they are.

"You would need to self-isolate and likely remain wherever you test positive or become a household contact, so there may be extra costs involved in paying for additional accommodation and changing your travel plans."

Across the country there are large numbers of new cases in Waitematā, 1445, Auckland 1051, Canterbury/West Coast, 1603 and Capital & Coast/Hutt, 1279.

Anyone who has used their own vehicle to get to their destination would be able to return home - as long as they took the proper precautions not to infect people on their way home.

"Maintaining social distance (distancing yourself from others), wearing your mask correctly, making sure you keep your hands clean and dry and using self-service petrol stations if you need to refuel your vehicle."

People who used public transport or travelled between islands, won't be able to travel to isolate at home. "So, it is important you have a plan and the ability to isolate where you are holidaying if you need to do so."

The seven day rolling average of community cases is 6,114, and the number of active cases (total) is 56,058 bringing New Zealand's total confirmed cases to 1,394,745

The location of new community cases over past 24 hours are as follows Northland (271), Auckland (3,458), Waikato (683), Bay of Plenty (445), Lakes (187), Hawke's Bay (448), MidCentral (360), Whanganui (163), Taranaki (273), Tairāwhiti (103), Wairarapa (125), Capital and Coast and Hutt Valley (1,279), Nelson Marlborough (324), Canterbury and West Coast (1,603), South Canterbury (131), Southern (849), Unknown (8).

The winter illness update, provided each Thursday by the Ministry shows that of the 76 people in Auckland and Counties Manukau hospitals confirmed with SARI illnesses (severe acute respiratory infection) COVID-19 was the cause of infection in 24 percent of those tested for COVID-19, and Influenza was the cause in 52 percent of those tested for influenza. Other causes of infection were rhinoviruses and enteroviruses.

The current rate of hospitalisations in Auckland and Counties Manukau is in line with rates seen in recent years.

Earlier today

New Zealand's new Covid-19 cases topped 10,000 for the first time in months yesterday, and a new sub-variant has been detected – but there is no indication the Government will consider switching alert levels.

The Ministry of Health revealed 10,290 cases yesterday and a further 12 Covid-related deaths with 522 people in hospital with the virus, including 10 in intensive care.

The weekly increase – which epidemiologist Professor Michael Baker says is more significant than the daily cases – is also trending upwards.

With the moving average of Covid-19 cases being up by 1917, Baker says New Zealand could be in trouble.

"All the signs point towards a large wave of Covid-19 with an abrupt rise in cases, and it's very distinct, he said."

Covid-19 modeler Dr Michael Plank agrees, telling the Herald it's obvious Aotearoa is facing down a second wave.

"It's clear now that cases are trending upwards and we're at the start of a second wave and that is concerning."

In terms of restrictions, he told the Herald he understands these will always be controversial at this stage in the pandemic.

"I think now is a good time for people to be wearing masks and reminding ourselves of the risk that's out there, and remembering the simple actions we can take – testing, and staying home if you're sick."

Covid-19 Response Minister Ayesha Verrall acknowledges the country is facing increasing cases and with the BA.5 strain another surge, but tweaks to the orange setting were the focus ahead of any move to the red setting.

"We see that we are likely to have that BA.5 come and give us another surge of cases, as we have previously experienced. At the moment, we don't see anything that is changing us away from the current orange setting."

She said the most effective prevention methods were masks and vaccines, both of which were in use at orange.