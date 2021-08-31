Voyager 2021 media awards
Business

Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Tourism Industry Aotearoa survey finds sector in a grim place - before latest lockdown

5 minutes to read
With borders closed many tourism businesses have struggled for 18 months. Photo / 123rf

Grant Bradley
By:

Aviation, tourism and energy writer for the NZ Herald

The mental health of tourism operators is under severe pressure, a new survey has found.

Three-quarters of respondents to the Tourism Industry Aotearoa survey were concerned about their personal health and wellbeing, with 9 per

