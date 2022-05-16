Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Countdown vs Foodstuffs: What's cheaper, from where

6 minutes to read
Chair Anna Rawlings reveals the findings and recommendations from the Commerce Commission's market study into supermarkets. Video / Commerce Comission

Chair Anna Rawlings reveals the findings and recommendations from the Commerce Commission's market study into supermarkets. Video / Commerce Comission

Aimee Shaw
By
Aimee Shaw

Business Reporter

Foodstuffs has rolled back the price of more than 100 staple grocery items, while rival supermarket operator Countdown has frozen the price of 500 essentials.

Supermarkets have been under pressure in recent weeks to ensure

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.