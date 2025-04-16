“We’re excited about the brand’s future and remain focused on expanding access for its growing fan base across the country.”

In contrast, Collins Foods saw a 2% drop in revenue at its Taco Bell Australia locations in the first half of the 2025 fiscal year, while same-store sales grew by only 0.3% over the same period.

A Taco Bell restaurant on Cuba Street in Wellington, one of 17 operated by Restaurant Brands in New Zealand. Photo / Getty Images

There are 39 Taco Bell locations in Australia, with 27 operated by Collins Foods. Restaurant Brands runs the remaining 12, mainly in New South Wales.

The company acknowledged it operates stores within the same market as Collins Foods, but said the Brisbane-based company is a “completely separate organisation”.

“We’re not in a position to comment on their decision, but it has no impact on or association with our operations in NZ or Australia,” Restaurant Brands said.

Collins Foods’ decision to exit the Taco Bell business was announced by its newly-appointed chief executive and managing director, Xavier Simonet, as part of a strategic review into its global operations.

Collins Foods told investors it hopes to find a new owner for its Taco Bell stores, and “intends to complete the transition within the next 12 months”.

“If a new operator cannot be identified and/or an agreement cannot be reached, other exit options will be explored,” the company said in a statement.

Restaurant Brands owns at least 155 KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell and Carl's Jr outlets across New Zealand. Photo / Luke Kirkness

The strategic review also announced Collins Foods’ intentions to continue expanding the KFC brand in Australia while capitalising on growth opportunities in Europe.

As of October 2024, Collins Foods owned 285 KFC stores out of the 750 in Australia overall. The review said it hopes to drive growth both through increasing same-store sales and opening new restaurants.

Meanwhile, the company said KFC is “underpenetrated” in Germany’s market. It plans to open between 40 to 70 new stores in the country over the next five years, on top of the 16 it currently operates.

Collins Foods’ shares fell sharply on the day of the announcement and now sit at AU$7.99, an 8.16% drop at the time of writing.

