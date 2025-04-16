- Collins Foods plans to exit Taco Bell in Australia, citing poor performance against local rivals.
- Restaurant Brands confirmed its 17 Taco Bell stores in New Zealand are unaffected and performing well.
- Collins Foods seeks a new owner for its 27 Australian Taco Bell stores within 12 months.
As Taco Bell’s main operator in Australia looks to sell or close all of its 27 stores in the country, Restaurant Brands - New Zealand’s exclusive franchisee - has confirmed its network of stores in Aotearoa and Australia remain safe from any changes.
Collins Foods, an ASX-listed Australian operator of the global chain, told investors in a statement on April 15 that it plans to exit the Mexican fast-food business, citing poor performance in a market dominated by Australian-owned rivals, Guzman y Gomez, Zambrero and Mad Mex.
When asked whether its New Zealand operations faced a similar situation, Restaurant Brands confirmed all 17 of its Taco Bell stores in New Zealand were unaffected by the announcement across the ditch.
“Taco Bell continues to perform well in New Zealand, delivering growth in same-store sales, and it has solidified its presence in the market with Kiwi consumers,” the company told the Herald.