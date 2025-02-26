Restaurant Brand’s group store earnings before interest, tax and depreciation (ebitda) grew by 8.9% to $194.3m.

Restaurant Brands chairman José Parés Gutiérrez said the strategy has delivered gradual margin recovery.

Chairman José Parés said the group’s strategy has delivered gradual margin recovery while maintaining value for customers.

“These initiatives are strengthening customer loyalty, brand health, and our competitive position, while partially offsetting rising labour costs and consumer pressures,” Parés said.

Margins improved to 13.9% of sales, growing by 0.4% compared to FY23.

Regional growth

The company’s New Zealand operation reported strong growth, with same-store sales up by 4.6% to $625.9m with strong transaction growth year-on-year.

Store ebitda increased by 29.2% compared to FY23 to $104m, while store ebitda margin increased by 2.5 points to 16.6%.

The New Zealand operation recorded the highest net profit of the group with $41.7m , up from $26.7m in FY23.

KFC led the way with record sales, with the business attributing the growth to “innovative new products and viral marketing”.

Taco Bell, the latest entrant into the New Zealand market, reported growth in same-store sales, transactions and new store openings.

No financials were reported for Pizza Hut NZ, but it did celebrate its 50th anniversary in the country.

The New Zealand division added eight new stores in FY24 growing the network to 155 Restaurant Brand-owned locations.

“The performance of these two markets continues to offset a slower recovery in Australia and California. The group remains on track to regain FY22 group store ebitda margin levels, which serve as the baseline for future growth,” Parés said.

In the other regions, Australia’s same-store sales were down by 3.3% to $309.9 million, with a net loss after tax of $6.99m.

The business said the Australian operation “continues to face headwinds from high interest rates, inflation, and rising occupancy costs, which are straining consumer spending”.

Hawaii’s same-store sales grew by 4.2% to $280.3m, with a net profit of $19m.

California has continued its decline, with same-store sales declining by 3.9% to $177.4m, although Californian store ebitda may be of more concern, dropping 50.5% in FY24.

The California division reported a net loss after tax of $24.6m .

Restaurant Brands said that shifts in customer behaviour and the elevated cost of living reduced the average spend in California, but higher minimum wage costs also impacted results.

In total, the company has 521 stores (381 owned and 140 franchised).

Parés said he was optimistic about the group’s outlook moving into FY25.

“While the QSR (quick-service restaurant) sector continues to face challenges, our strategic investments and region-specific measures are supporting margin recovery, strengthening our brands, and positioning the group and its investors for sustainable growth.”

The directors deemed it not appropriate to declare a final dividend payment for FY24 despite the record performance, instead choosing to retain cash to support growth and maintain funding flexibility.

No guidance was provided for the group’s performance in the first weeks of FY25.

Tom Raynel is a multimedia business journalist for the Herald, covering small business and retail.