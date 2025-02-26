Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Companies / Retail

Restaurant Brands NZ profit surges 62% with strong KFC, Taco Bell sales

Tom Raynel
By
Multimedia Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Restaurant Brands's 2025 full-year result has revealed a 62.6% jump in profit. Graphic / NZME

Restaurant Brands's 2025 full-year result has revealed a 62.6% jump in profit. Graphic / NZME

The New Zealand and Hawaiian arms of Restaurant Brands' KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut stores have helped deliver significant growth in profit, as well as the group’s highest total group store sales.

However, the Australian and Californian divisions have been hit by cost-of-living pressures impacting their results.

In the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Retail

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Retail