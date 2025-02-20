With summer drawing to a close, we ventured into the North Shore suburb for a taste of KFC’s fishy experiment before it goes public.

The fish — said to be tarakihi — tasted strikingly similar to KFC’s chicken, owing to the crispy batter made with Colonel Sanders’ eleven secret spices.

It’s all raising money for a local cause; proceeds made over the two days will be donated to Surf Life Saving NZ, aiding their work in keeping the public safe on beaches all across the motu.

There were 71 preventable drownings in New Zealand in 2024, the lowest total since 2018 and 12 below the 10-year average of 83. Our surf lifesaving communities — made up of 4,500 volunteers at 74 clubs — rely on public donations and corporate partnerships to continue saving lives and ensuring our coastlines stay safe over summer and beyond.

Surf Life Saving NZ’s general manager Andy Kent told the Herald the money raised will go towards supporting important initiatives within the organisation “that are not funded by other means”, such as education and training.

“Every day our surf lifeguards and search and rescue (SAR) teams encounter situations that require quick thinking and knowledge of lifesaving skills.

“From first aid to emergency response rescues, these skills can mean the difference between life and death.”

The Herald's Tom Rose was 'slightly enthused' after trying a piece of KF&C. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

“Through supporting our lifesaving education, KFC is contributing to the wellbeing of communities and creating a long-lasting positive impact.”

Restaurant Brands NZ chief executive officer Arif Khan said KF&C is cooked and battered “the same way as normal fish from a fish and chip shop”, noting they trialled different fish and batter recipes to master the brand’s flavour and crunch.

It’s not the first time a brand has sought to mix things up in the fast food space.

In September 2024, Pizza Hut brought back its “iconic” all-you-can-eat buffet for just four days to celebrate the pizza chain’s 50th anniversary.

McDonald’s also raised eyebrows with its Crocs collaboration in 2023, while KFC previously teamed up with renowned New Zealand jeweller Nick Von K to create a collection of silver necklaces, with money from the sales donated to Surf Life Saving NZ.

KFC's Secret Recipe battered fish and chips will be sold in Mairangi Bay on February 21 and 22. Photo / KFC

Announcing its Kentucky-fried fish on Monday through a social media campaign, people appeared divided over whether KFC’s foray into a Kiwi classic could compete with the real deal.

“Get the chicken right first before you ruin the fish, and leave it to the fish and chip shops,” one customer replied to their Facebook post.

“Stick to chicken,” commented another.

“I love how upset this is making people... it’s funny,” one observer joked in response.

Others seemed excited by the announcement, with one fan saying they “can’t wait to try this”.

Attendees try the food at KFC's pop-up fish and chippery. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

“Yesss, we need this everywhere now,” wrote a customer on Instagram, while another asked the brand to “make this permanent”.

Some individuals were upset the pop-up wasn’t being extended to stores nationwide.

“All this hype and advertising for such a small amount of people to try it,” one customer commented. “Great cause but what about the rest of us around the country that were waiting to see only to miss out.”

“Marketing dropped the ball on this — one location ?! What a bunch of donuts,” another wrote.

KFC has since told customers they’re “testing the waters” with its pop-up, reaffirming it’s for a “great cause” and that all money will go towards Surf Lifesaving NZ’s crucial work.

