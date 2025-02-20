KFC’s fish and chips pop-up is making waves in Mairangi Bay. The Herald‘s Tom Rose headed down to the beach for a sneak peek before it officially drops anchor.
There’s nothing more Kiwi than a surf club, fish and chips and KFC — so what’s it like when all three come together?
KFC is opening its own fish and chippery at Mairangi Bay Surf Lifesaving Club this weekend, although those wanting a piece of Kentucky-fried fish have only two days to get in before it’s gone.
From 12pm to 7pm on today, February 21 and tomorrow, “KF&C” will exclusively serve customers its secret recipe-battered fish and chips, alongside a fish burger and brand staples such as popcorn chicken and nuggets.
With summer drawing to a close, we ventured into the North Shore suburb for a taste of KFC’s fishy experiment before it goes public.
The fish — said to be tarakihi — tasted strikingly similar to KFC’s chicken, owing to the crispy batter made with Colonel Sanders’ eleven secret spices.
It’s all raising money for a local cause; proceeds made over the two days will be donated to Surf Life Saving NZ, aiding their work in keeping the public safe on beaches all across the motu.
There were 71 preventable drownings in New Zealand in 2024, the lowest total since 2018 and 12 below the 10-year average of 83. Our surf lifesaving communities — made up of 4,500 volunteers at 74 clubs — rely on public donations and corporate partnerships to continue saving lives and ensuring our coastlines stay safe over summer and beyond.
Surf Life Saving NZ’s general manager Andy Kent told the Herald the money raised will go towardssupporting important initiatives within the organisation “that are not funded by other means”, such as education and training.
“Every day our surf lifeguards and search and rescue (SAR) teams encounter situations that require quick thinking and knowledge of lifesaving skills.
“From first aid to emergency response rescues, these skills can mean the difference between life and death.”
“Through supporting our lifesaving education, KFC is contributing to the wellbeing of communities and creating a long-lasting positive impact.”
Restaurant Brands NZ chief executive officer Arif Khan said KF&C is cooked and battered “the same way as normal fish from a fish and chip shop”, noting they trialled different fish and batter recipes to master the brand’s flavour and crunch.
It’s not the first time a brand has sought to mix things up in the fast food space.
“I love how upset this is making people... it’s funny,” one observer joked in response.
Others seemed excited by the announcement, with one fan saying they “can’t wait to try this”.
“Yesss, we need this everywhere now,” wrote a customer on Instagram, while another asked the brand to “make this permanent”.
Some individuals were upset the pop-up wasn’t being extended to stores nationwide.
“All this hype and advertising for such a small amount of people to try it,” one customer commented. “Great cause but what about the rest of us around the country that were waiting to see only to miss out.”