Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

New World Pt Chevalier opens, shoppers snap up Smeg cookware promo

Tom Raynel
By
Multimedia Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

The New World Point Chevalier supermarket has opened three weeks early, after the fire at the Victoria Park location. Video / Michael Craig

Almost 100 eager shoppers waited out in the rain this morning for the official opening of Foodstuffs North Island’s new $73 million New World supermarket in Pt Chevalier.

Once it opened, many took the chance to snap up Smeg cookware, part of a promotional offer, which has been running

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save