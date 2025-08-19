The 2752sq m supermarket offers 105 car parks, six team member checkouts and eight self-scan checkouts.
Mullins said the team is ready to make a great first impression.
“Point Chevalier is a vibrant community, and we’re pumped to add more choice for locals. We’ve been counting down the days, stocking shelves, training the team, practising our processes and making sure everything’s ready behind the scenes,” Mullins said.
Quin said the early opening has been a team effort, and that he was looking forward to seeing the store become a key part of the neighbourhood for many years to come.
“Our property, retail ops, merchandise and supply chain teams, as-well-as our contractors, have pulled out all the stops so we can open the doors early and support local customers sooner,” Quin said.
“As a family-owned co-operative, our grocers live and work in the communities they serve, and we’re committed to bringing customers great value, friendly service, and a shopping experience that reflects local needs.”
Positive reaction
With plenty of shoppers in attendance for the opening, many took in the surroundings as they made their way through the supermarket aisles.
One shopper who spoke with the Herald lived roughly two minutes away, and said the store felt “really big”.
“It’s got a lot of variety, a lot of stuff that I haven’t seen on the shelves in the supermarket near here, which is amazing,” the shopper said.
“I’ve been waiting for the store for a year, watching it being built, so very excited for it to finally get here.”
He also used to shop at New World Victoria Park, and said they had a specific dog food he liked to get.
While there is a Woolworths supermarket near the new location, that the shopper said he might go to from time to time, the convenience of the New World was hard to ignore.
“I think it’s bloody important and quite exciting, not just for the local Pt Chev people, but also with what happened at Vic Park and people out further afield as well. So yeah exciting times,” the shopper said.
Foodstuffs North Island retail (FSNI) and property general manager Lindsay Rowles told the Herald in April that it anticipated around 12,000 shoppers a week at the new Pt Chevalier store, each spending under $200 on each visit.
Pt Chevalier has a dedicated Woolworths, but the nearest FSNI supermarkets are the smaller New World Mt Albert and the large Pak’nSave Mt Albert.
Tom Raynel is a multimedia business journalist for the Herald, covering small business, retail and tourism.