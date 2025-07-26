Advertisement
From warehouse worker to $73m supermarket owner/operator: Matthew Mullins, New World Pt Chevalier

Anne Gibson
By
Property Editor·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Matthew Mullins is the new owner of New World Pt Chevalier, which is opening on August 19. Photo / Jason Dorday

When Matthew Mullins was a teenager at Christchurch’s St Bede’s College, he got his first job in the supermarket sector in a warehouse.

He began at the age of 15 at a Hornby grocery distribution centre.

Now aged 40, he and wife Nicole are the owner/operators of the new state-of-the-art

