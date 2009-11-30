NZX buys another Aussie farm reporter

Stock exchange operator NZX has bought Melbourne-based Australian Crop Forecasters (ACF), which publishes monthly subscription reports on Australian grain supply and demand.



ACF's customers included grain companies, listed companies, farm input suppliers, agribusiness organisations in Australia and leading grain export and import countries internationally, NZX said yesterday.



NZX chief executive Mark Weldon said agricultural markets were growing in importance, with ACF a great addition to NZX's set of agri-information products.



Last month, NZX bought electronic grain trading market CLEAR Grain Exchange and in October 2008 bought ProFarmer, a provider of agricultural news, commodity market information and strategic grain market analysis.



- NZPA