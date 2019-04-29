Business key part of Herald's premium digital subscription offering

Writing from a line-up of top NZ journalists will be presented alongside content from the world's leading publishers. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Writing from a line-up of top NZ journalists will be presented alongside content from the world's leading publishers. Photo / Jason Oxenham

The NZ Herald's premium digital subscription service is close to launch — and we're proud to say business is a key part of the offering.

At a time when any business or investment can be disrupted from the other side of the world, knowing what's happening everywhere is extremely valuable data.

So the Herald is bringing you the best in premium content, both from our own journalists here in New Zealand and from the world's leading publishers.

Locally, the line-up boasts New Zealand's leading business reporters and writers: Duncan Bridgeman, Matt Nippert, Liam Dann, Fran O'Sullivan, Chris Keall, Andrea Fox, Tamsyn Parker, Grant Bradley, Anne Gibson, Jamie Gray, Aimee Shaw and Damien Venuto.

Together with our renowned contributors — such as Brian Gaynor, Matthew Hooton, Mary Holm, Brian Fallow, Juha Saarinen and Christopher Niesche — they will continue to deliver a rounded diet of business opinion, analysis and commentary.