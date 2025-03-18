Shareholders should want to be sure directors are aligned with their interests, says Oliver Mander. Photo / Getty

When expatriate businessman Jim Grenon proposed replacing NZME’s board and nominated himself and three others at the coming annual general meeting in April, the company indicated it had some due diligence to do.

In an update to shareholders about the director nomination, NZME chair Barbara Chapman said the board was “committed to a process that delivers the best outcome for all shareholders”.

“[The process] will include director nominee biographies and the board’s assessment of whether the director nominees meet the NZX Listing Rules’ director independence criteria.”

So, what qualifies an independent director? BusinessDesk talked to some experts to find out.

NZX Listing Rules stipulate that a board must have at least two independent directors, and the NZX Corporate Governance Code recommends that a majority of directors be independent.