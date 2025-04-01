Advertisement
Serato sale gets Canadian remix as Tiny takes majority control in $175m deal

Chris Keall
By
Technology Editor/Senior Business Writer·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Serato co-founders AJ Wilderland (left, formerly AJ Bertenshaw) and Steve West first met in the late 90s at the University of Auckland. They formed Serato in 1998. Photo / Supplied

Tiny, a Canadian tech investment firm, has bought a 66% stake in Auckland DJ software maker Serato for US$66 million ($116.9m) in a cash (US$42m) and scrip (US$24m) deal that values the Kiwi firm at $175m.

Serato chief executive Young Ly said the firm will remain in Ponsonby – home

