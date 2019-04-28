Five-, six-, and seven-day print subscribers of the NZ Herald, Northern Advocate, Bay of Plenty Times, Rotorua Daily Post, Hawke's Bay Today and Whanganui Chronicle will have automatic access to premium digital content and are being advised this week on how to activate their digital subscriptions.

The NZ Herald and NZME's five regional newspaper websites will this week launch digital subscriptions — the first major New Zealand media company to make what's been described as the biggest move on the local media landscape in 2019.

While much of the content on nzherald.co.nz will remain free, premium, unique and in-depth investigations, stories, columns and analysis will be offered for a small weekly price.

Premium content editor Miriyana Alexander is delighted that the New York Times, The Times, The Financial Times and Harvard Business Review have signed up.

"While our major focus is on the delivery of the very best New Zealand journalism, we know that the addition of these four publishers, alongside the likes of the Washington Post and The Daily Telegraph will make for a terrific, unrivalled package of journalism and content," she said.

"We are investing strongly in our business coverage — with a brilliant team of journalists, columnists, and plans for a range of new content as well as these new international connections, we will ensure nzherald.co.nz will be the go-to destination for specialist, insightful and essential business journalism."

Alexander said readers would learn more about the specific line-up of premium content and the simple means to signing up for digital subscriptions in coming days.