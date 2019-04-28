Four of the world's renowned and premier mastheads will join the New Zealand Herald stable this week, with the launch of digital subscriptions.
The very best selection of journalism from the New York Times, The Times (UK), the Financial Times and the Harvard Business Review will be part of a stellar line-up of local, national and international journalism and content on offer at nzherald.co.nz
The four news organisations join a syndication stable that already includes the Washington Post, The Daily Telegraph (UK) and the South China Morning Post.
The NZ Herald also announced today that digital subscribers would be offered a special introductory price of $2.50 per week for the first eight weeks — half the usual $5 weekly price. An annual subscription will cost just $199.