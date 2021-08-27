Kaupapa Companies: North Drill owners strive to change mindsets

NZME's Astley Nathan, who has recently started his own te reo Māori journey, is on a mission to showcase the unique kaupapa or principles that are integral to Māori businesses. In part 3 of this series, Astley visits North Drill, one of Northland's rising stars.
Bronson and Ida-Jean Murray want to raise the bar for Maori in business.
And they are doing a pretty good job of it with North Drill, now the biggest underground drilling company in Northland.
"I think the bar needs to be lifted, we should be looking to own businesses, own streets if we want … we've set the bar so low that it actually becomes a success just to get a job," says Bronson.