Kaupapa Companies: My Taiao - supporting Māori in study and business

Jude Campbell and Tāmati Rākena have found a unique way to support their Kaikohe charitable trust by creating and selling clothes. Video / David Schaaf / Jed Bradley

NZME's Astley Nathan, who has recently started his own te reo Māori journey, is on a mission to showcase the unique kaupapa or principles that are integral to Māori businesses. In part 4 of this series, Astley visits My Taiao clothing and apparel in Northland.

Tāmati Rakena and Jude Campbell run the Tahunakura Charitable Trust and the My Taiao clothing and apparel.

The couple are passionate about the growth, progress and economic development of the Tai Tokerau region. This passion is evident in what they do with both Taiao and their charitable trust.

Tamati, Jude and two other trustees established the trust because they were finding it hard to find support in their post-graduate studies.

They quickly realised there were others in Tai Tokerau who also felt isolated so they created the trust to support people in Northland who needed assistance in their post-graduate studies through wānanga and education.