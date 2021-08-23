NZME's Astley Nathan, who has recently started his own te reo Māori journey, is on a mission to showcase the unique kaupapa or principles that are integral to Māori businesses. First up, Astley travels to Whangārei to chat with brothers Jamille and Phoenix Ruka about their journey to becoming the owners of two companies built on these values.
Two brothers. One grew up in te ao Māori, not knowing how to learn or write English until he was 12, the other attended kura auraki (mainstream) not knowing how to speak any te reo Māori - a story many of us are familiar with.
Based in Whangārei, Jamille and Phoenix Ruka have now created their own successful businesses and are sharing their stories for Kaupapa Companies, a Herald series on young Māori entrepreneurs.
Jamille and Phoenix co-own Common Grounds Fitness, a gym that focuses on generational wellbeing, while Phoenix also co-owns marketing and creative company Niwha Creative with his friend Marcia Hopa.