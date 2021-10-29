Port of Tauranga trade up nearly 7 per cent despite supply chain woes. Photo / Supplied

Port of Tauranga says based on strong growth in the first quarter of the 2022 financial year, New Zealand's largest port is expecting full-year earnings of between $103 million and $110m.

This compares to earnings of $102.4m in FY21.

Chief executive Leonard Sampson told the company's annual meeting the port had recorded a 6.9 per cent increase in total trade to 6.8m tonnes in the first quarter.

Exports increased 5.3 per cent to 4.3m tonnes and imports lifted 9.8 per cent to 2.5m tonnes.

Container volumes were up 8.1 per cent at 310,997 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalents).