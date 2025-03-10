Advertisement
Home / Business

Property Insider: $7 billion Asia-Pacific PAG fund hunts in NZ; InterContinental Auckland sale analysed; Bayleys ex-cop shop buyers; Health Minister Simeon Brown on Summerset Group

Anne Gibson
By
Property Editor·NZ Herald·
8 mins to read

Fifty Albert in Auckland CBD, New Zealand's most expensive new commercial premises, sold to PAG after Mansons TCLM finished it late last year.

Anne Gibson
Opinion by Anne Gibson
Anne Gibson, Property Editor for New Zealand's Herald, has been writing about real estate since 1985 and is a skilled and knowledgeable journalist with deep insights into property as well as other businesses.
Learn more

Got a property to sell? Then talk to Hong Kong because a giant new vulture fund is searching for offices, warehouses and maybe even mortgagee sales; Bayleys still chasing buyers forex; Auckland Central Police Station; Downtimes in property land and an update on Ockham: all in today’s Property Insider column.

Save

