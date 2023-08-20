Mercury's Karapiro Hydro Power Station. Photo / Alistair Gutherie

Mercury boosts generation

Mercury has boosted its revenue by nearly 25 per cent to $2.73 billion after record inflows into its hydro catchment boosted its generation.

The country’s largest electricity retailer reported net profits of $103 million for the year to June 2023 - down 78 per cent from $469m as the previous financial year included a one-off boost from the sale of its Tilt Renewables shareholding.

Mercury’s ebitdaf rose 45 per cent from $581m to $841m. Its FY23 dividend will be 21.8cps, up from 20cps.

A2 Milk has released its full-year result. Photo / File

A2 Milk up despite China slowdown

A2 Milk said a strong performance in its biggest market – China – helped drive its net profit up by 26.2 per cent to $144.8 million in the June year.

The company’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) were up 11.8 per cent to $219.3m.

The ebitda to sales margin rose by 0.2 of a point to 13.8 per cent and A2 Milk’s earnings per share jumped by 28.7 per cent to 21.2 cents.

Read more here.

It has been a difficult year for Freightways. Photo / File

Challenging year for Freightways

Freightways Group has posted a 29 per cent increase in operating revenue in a difficult year for the supply chain sector, and a net profit lift of 7 per cent.

FY23 total revenue was $1.12 billion with total net profit of $75.2 million.

The company said the economic climate had been challenging over the past six months and it expected the situation to continue through the 2024 financial year.

Read more here about its plans to dual list on the ASX.

Steel & Tube chief executive Mark Malpass. Photo / Supplied

Steel & Tube result reflects ‘softer trading conditions’

Steel & Tube’s net profit after tax fell 43.7 per cent to $17 million after its revenue dipped slightly to $589.1m - the second highest revenue reported by the company.

Its normalised earnings before interest and tax were $32.1m down from $47.9m in the prior financial year reflecting softer trading conditions.

There was solid demand for steel but volumes eased as activity eased. The FY23 dividend will be 11.1cps down from 14.5cps.