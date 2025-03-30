The Commerce Commission has delayed its decision on whether Contact can take over Manawa Energy.

The Commerce Commission says its decision on whether Contact Energy can take over Manawa Energy has been delayed until May 9.

A decision had been expected today, but the commission updated its case register this morning to reflect the new decision date.

If the deal proceeds, it will be one of the biggest energy deals since the partial privatisation of the electricity market a decade ago.

Manawa, formerly Trustpower, operates 26 power schemes from Bay of Plenty in the North Island to Otago in the South.

If approved, the deal would make Contact the second-largest generator in New Zealand behind Meridian Energy (31%).