A2 Milk said a strong performance in its biggest market — China — helped drive its net profit up by 26.2 per cent to $144.8 million in the June year.

The company’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) were up 11.8 per cent to $219.3m.

The ebitda-to-sales margin rose 0.2 of a point to 13.8 per cent and A2 Milk’s earnings per share jumped 28.7 per cent to 21.2¢.

After an on-market share buyback of $149.1m, the company still had $757.2m in the bank.

Despite an expected double-digit decline in the China infant formula market in full-year 2024, A2 Milk said it expected to increase its market share there.

The company expects to achieve low single-digit group revenue growth in 2024 and an ebitda margin broadly in line with 2023′s.

A2 Milk said its strong full-year result was driven by the execution of its growth strategy, which is mainly focused on capturing the full potential of the China infant milk formula market.

Managing director and chief executive David Bortolussi said growing sales by 10 per cent in a China infant formula market that declined by 14 per cent was a “remarkable achievement”.

“The daigou (grey) market in English-label infant formula declined sharply again this year by almost 40 per cent and we have pivoted further to the more controlled channels, which have performed better and where we continue to gain share,” he said.

“The China infant formula market has become increasingly challenging as a result of lower birth rates and increased competitive intensity.

“Notwithstanding, we are well positioned to continue to invest and grow share in full-year 2024 to emerge in a stronger position when the market recovers,” he said.

In China, sales were up 38 per cent, driven by record market share for its China label infant formula.

Marketing investment increased13 per cent to $260m.

This year’s successful re-registration by China’s regulator, SAMR, enabled continued access to the domestic market there.

“These results are particularly strong considering the very challenging market conditions in China,” the company said.

“The China IMF market, which accounts for almost 70 per cent of A2 Milk’s sales, declined materially in 2023 reflecting volume declines driven by the rolling impact of fewer newborns in recent years and a decline in average selling prices due to an increase in competitive intensity,” the company said.

In its result, A2 Milk said its revenue grew10.1 per cent to $1.59 billion.

China and Other Asia segment sales were up 37.9 per cent.

Australia and New Zealand sales were down 30.2 per dent due to an “intentional change in distribution strategy”.

Sales in the US were up 27.1 per cent and sales of its majority-owned processor, Mataura Valley Milk, were up 9.2 per cent.

Liquid milk sales in Australia and New Zealand, and the US, were up 7.1 per cent and 27.1 per cent, respectively.

A2 said it was a top-three share gainer in the China infant formula market market overall with record market share, particularly in China-label mother and baby stores (MBS) and domestic online.

China-label sales exceeded English-label sales for the first time in 2023, supported by growth in lower-tier cities.

Increased English-label IMF market share in the cross-border e-commerce (CBEC) channel as the No.1 market share share gainer, and increased market share in the combined offline-to-online (O2O) and the “daigou” channels.

A2 Milk, which specialises in product that contains just the a2 protein rather than the combination of a1 and a2 protein in standard milk, said it had started trials to make its own formula at Matuara Valley.

As it stands, its 20 per cent-owned Synlait Milk is a2′s sole provider of formula.

Despite market expectations for an improved result, the company’s share price has fallen 30 per cent so far this year.

The former high-flyer’s earnings — while sharply improved — have been well short of the record June 2020 year profit of $385.8m.

Shares closed on Friday last week at $5.30.

The stock is down 1.29 per cent for the year.







