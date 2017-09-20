Building inspector calls out Manawatu District Council. Made with funding from NZ On Air.

An independent building inspector is calling out the Manawatu District Council for signing code compliance certificates for homes that fail to meet the building code.

Two weeks ago, Local Focus talked to Lesley Thomas and George Griffiths about their leaky home in the Pohangina Valley in Manawatu.

They bought the near-new home just over three years ago from the owner and builder of the house, only to find it was leaky and wasn't built to the plans.

Now the couple are in limbo as no one will take responsibility.



Independent house inspector Jeff Twigge, of NZ House Surveys, offered to help by doing a full inspection of the problems.

His report found a raft of issues including structural integrity, weather tightness, and plumbing and consents that should have never been signed off.