Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Companies

Cavalier Corp's $24m sale and leaseback remains on track - Paul Alston

Duncan Bridgeman
By
NZME Business Managing Editor·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read
Cavalier CEO Paul Alston. Photo / Stuart Munro

Cavalier CEO Paul Alston. Photo / Stuart Munro

Listed carpet manufacturer Cavalier Corp says the sale and leaseback of its South Auckland manufacturing plant remains on track despite the deal having not settled yet.

Shareholders voted in favour of the $24 million sale at a special meeting on September 17 with the company needing funds to pursue a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Companies

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Companies