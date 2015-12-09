Fonterra holds milk price steady

Fonterra has decided to maintain its farmgate milk price at $4.60 per kg of milksolids, but said it would discontinue its farmer support scheme, which will finish this month.
The forecast follows on from last year's farmgate milk price of $4.40 a kg, which compares with DairyNZ's break-even estimate of $5.30 a kg.
In a statement, Fonterra said that along with the November announced estimated earnings per share range of 45-55 cents, this amounted to a total available for payout of $5.05-$5.15 kg, and would currently equate to a total forecast cash payout for 2015/6 of $4.95-$5.00 a kg.
Chairman John Wilson said the forecast reflected the board and management's view that international prices would continue to improve in the first half of next year.
