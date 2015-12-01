Dairy prices up in latest world auction

Fonterra is expected to revise its farmgate price early next month.

Dairy product prices have risen overnight in the latest GlobalDairyTrade auction, rebounding from three consecutive declines, amid an improvement in market sentiment.

The GDT average winning prices advanced 3.6 percent to US$2,419, from US$2,345 at the previous auction two weeks ago, and gaining for the first time since the October 6 auction. Some 28,158 tonnes of product was sold, down from 30,044 tonnes two weeks ago.

The AgriHQ 2015-16 Farmgate Milk Price gained 21 cents to $4.48 per kilogram milksolids. This is comparable with Fonterra's current 2015-16 milk price forecast of $4.60/kgMS.

Whole milk powder prices made considerable gains on the NZX Dairy Futures market over the past fortnight, with the nearby contract lifting 8 percent.

