Double whammy from Fonterra results

Revenue from China - Fonterra's biggest market - dropped to $1.2 billion in the six months ended January 31 from $3.15 billion a year earlier.

"We are still in a supply-rich and demand-weak environment, and that clearly includes China," Paravicini said. In Australia, where Fonterra has struggled in recent years, the company had built strategic relationships with the major supermarket chains - Coles and Woolworths.

The co-op had made progress in cutting costs in Australia, Paravicini said, but it needed to solve problems with its yoghurt business to completely turn it around.

The co-operative had previously estimated that production would be down 3.3 per cent compared with the previous year but recent rain throughout much of the country meant it would be more like 2 per cent lower.

Increased supply from dairy producing regions around the world in the early months of the financial year saw the trade-weighted GlobalDairyTrade price index hit a five-year low in December.

Chief executive Theo Spierings said opportunities in the first quarter to improve ingredients, consumer and foodservice gross margins were restricted until carryover inventory from the previous financial year was cleared. Fonterra declared a 10c per share half-year dividend, up from 5c for the same period in the previous year. Revenue over the half year dropped by 14 per cent to $9.7 billion.

Looking ahead, Spierings said volatility in world commodities markets looked likely to continue while high levels of geopolitical uncertainty remained. ANZ rural economist Con Williams said farmers could handle one year of low payouts, but two together would be an issue.

"China remains absent, Russia is moving well down the major importer ranks, some oil dependent countries' economies look in trouble, Europe is looking to pounce on several key New Zealand markets and there has been substantial downward pressure on cost structures," he said.

"These five dynamics, along with Southern Hemisphere seasonal conditions, remain key for the direction of dairy prices now and well into 2015/16."

