Double whammy from Fonterra results

Expectations that a higher dividend from Fonterra would at least partly offset a low milk price went by the wayside yesterday when the co-operative lowered its dividend forecast range for the current year and reported a 16 per cent drop in its first half net profit to $183 million.
As expected, Fonterra kept its farmgate milk price at $4.70, but lowered its dividend forecast range to 20c to 30c from a previous range of 25c to 35c a share, taking the total forecast payout for the year to $4.90 to $5 per kg - still below the average cost of production.
Units in the NZX-listed Fonterra Shareholders Fund, which give non-farming investors access to the co-op's dividend, closed down 43c, or 7 per cent, at $5.56 after the announcement.
In theory, lower milk prices are an advantage for the manufacturing and dividend paying side of Fonterra, and chief financial officer Lukas Paravicini said that held true for Fonterra's China and Asia food service operations - which account for 15 per cent of the overall business. But the same could not be said for its Australian and Latin American operations, which experienced high milk prices.
Paravicini said Fonterra's gearing ratio - debt to debt plus equity - jumped to 50.7 per cent from 44.6 per cent a year earlier - driven mostly by higher capital expenditure.