Fonterra expected to hold forecast

Theo Spierings is expected to give an update on the company's performance and expectations tomorrow. Photo / Dean Purcell

Economists expect Fonterra to stick with its $4.70 per kg farm gate milk price forecast for 2014/15 when it reports its first-half result tomorrow.

A farmgate price that low will not adequately cover the cost of production for many farmers, but economists said there was room for a partial offset through Fonterra's dividend.

ASB Bank rural economist Nathan Penny said the bank had revised down its $5 a kg forecast to match Fonterra's but that there was "upside risk" to Fonterra's dividend of 25c to 35c per share.

"We expect that Fonterra will maintain its milk price forecast at $4.70/kg of milk solids, with any risk towards a downgrade," Penny said. "In contrast, the dividend forecast has some scope to head higher on the basis of lower business costs."

Further out, ASB has maintained its $6.50/kg forecast for 2015/16.