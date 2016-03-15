World dairy prices went against market expectations and registered a 2.9 per cent decline at the latest GlobalDairyTrade auction.
Price falls were across the board, but wholemilk powder prices - which make up about 75 per cent of Fonterra's farmgate milk price - were down by just 0.8 per cent to an average price of US$1,971 a tonne.
Futures market pricing suggested a 2 per cent increase in the index, and a 2 per cent rise in wholemilk powder prices.
Prices for another important product, skim milk powder, were down by 2.5 per cent to an average price US$1,731 a tonne but the bigger falls were in anhydrous milk fat, down 6.5 per cent to US$3,014 a tonne, and butter milk powder, down 6.4 per cent to US$1,545 tonne.
