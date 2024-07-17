The combined business will have a more diversified portfolio of highly complementary old and new world wine labels, operations in every continent, and be in a better position to meet the challenges facing the wine industry, providing a more certain and financially sustainable future for the business, AWL said.
Pernod Ricard assets to be included in the combined business comprise a wide portfolio of international brands operated with over 10 million cases produced annually from three origins.
These included Jacob’s Creek, Orlando and St Hugo from Australia, Stoneleigh, Brancott Estate and Church Road from New Zealand and Campo Viejo, Ysios, Tarsus and Azpilicueta from Spain.
“Combining Accolade Wines with the Pernod Ricard assets will create a more certain and financially sustainable future for the business, allowing us to better serve our customers, in more segments and more geographies,” Hartz said in a statement.
“Backed by AWL, the combined business will be better able to adapt to changing consumer tastes and meet the structural challenges facing the global wine industry,” Hartz said.
The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals.