Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Christopher Luxon and the C-Listers: An open letter to the Prime Minister about trade delegations from Ian Taylor

By Ian Taylor
7 mins to read
3D graphics for coverage of the 37th America’s Cup. Photo / Ian Taylor

3D graphics for coverage of the 37th America’s Cup. Photo / Ian Taylor

THREE KEY FACTS:

  • Prime Minister Christopher Luxon faced questions over why he called businesspeople who went on trade trips under the previous government, “C listers”.
  • Luxon travelled to Japan this week to try to up New Zealand’s exports to Japan, attract Japanese investment to this country, and deepen our relationship with Japan geopolitically.
  • Luxon, around 30 of New Zealand businesspeople, Trade Minister Todd McClay, government officials, a kapa haka group and media were delayed when the NZDF plane broken down in Papua New Guinea.

Sir Ian Taylor is the founder and managing director of Animation Research.

OPINION

Prime Minister,

I imagine that you will be pleased by the comments from Business NZ, the organisation which

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business