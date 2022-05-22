Kiwi expats on what's changed in New York over the past two years.

Kiwi expats on what's changed in New York over the past two years.

The Prime Minister's Office has released details of Ardern's trade mission to the United States, which will see her travel to New York, Washington DC, Boston, San Francisco and Seattle.

After recovering from Covid, Arden will depart New Zealand tonight, May 23, for the United States.

Trade and export growth minister Damien O'Connor, business leaders in the tourism and technology industry and export food companies will also travel with Ardern.

As one can expect, the itinerary is packed, not with walking tours and museums but important meetings, events and an Ivy League collect commencement address.

Since the US was the third biggest market fr incoming tourists to New Zealand in 2019 according to Ardern, promoting New Zealand as a destination would also be part of the trip.

"With travellers planning their visits months before coming in the New Zealand summer now is the right time to be visible in the US market letting Americans know we are open for business and travel," she said.

"Coming and sharing the message to come and spend their winter in our summer is a really compelling message to share right now."

Another "big focus" will be supporting business and technology partnerships with US innovators who can help accelerate New Zealand's sustainable economic recovery.

New York

In the Big Apple, Ardern will meet with the United Nations secretary general, investors invited by the US Chamber of Commerce and editors of top tourism publications.

There will also be a launch event dedicated to sustainable meat exports and, for the second time, Ardern will feature on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Washington

On the next stop, Ardern will meet with senior members of the Senate. However, her recent bout of Covid means a visit to the White House to see President Biden may be off the cards.

Boston

Here, Ardern has the privilege of giving the commencement address at Harvard's 371st Commencement ceremony.

San Francisco

As the hub of tech, this stop involves meeting with executives from Twitter, Microsoft and Amazon Web Services to discuss investment and skills development for Kiwis in the tech industry.

The various meetings present an important opportunity to work on Christchurch Call objectives, which aim to "bring to an end the ability to use social media to organise and promote terrorism and violent extremism".

Ardern will also meet with the governor of California, Gavin Newsom.