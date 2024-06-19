Prime Minister Chris Luxon justified his dig at delegates on trade trips by the previous government. Video / NZ Herald

By RNZ

One of the businesspeople described as being part of a “C-list” delegation by the Prime Minister says it is not up to him to describe himself as “A-list”, but his trip to China undoubtedly opened doors for his gaming company.

Christopher Luxon is currently in Japan with New Zealand businesses including Ngāi Tahu Tourism, University of Canterbury, ASB and Christchurch Airport.

Speaking to NewstalkZB before flying to Tokyo, Luxon said the businesspeople travelling with him were high-calibre, in comparison to those who travelled with the Labour government.

Business leaders that went on a 2023 trip to China with Chris Hipkins including the heads of Air New Zealand, Zespri, Fonterra, Tourism Holdings and Silver Fern Farms.

Tyrone McAuley from Wellington game studio Pik Pok was on that China delegation and told RNZ’s Checkpoint the trip he went on was “very valuable” and the company got a lot out of it.

“I think every New Zealand company that is present on that trip really wants to make the most of it.”

He said it was not up to him to label himself as part of the “A-list’, and nobody who went on those trips would think in those terms.

“We’re on the trip and we’re talking to all the other people on the trip, and I don’t think anyone is looking at each other in terms of ‘are you a, b or c?’.”

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon meets with Japanese buyers and New Zealand producers at a Costco supermarket in Tokyo.

He said the 2023 trip opened some doors for Pik Pok that had been shut through regulation.

“I know that the trip has made a meaningful difference to our ability to grow and contribute back to the New Zealand economy.”

He said the personal meetings with Chinese authorities made a significant difference.

“The Chinese market is very complex, the regulatory environment is very complex, trying to actually get some movement there and rise above the parapets is very challenging when you’re trying to do it without the support of the government.

“Going over as part of a trade delegation was instrumental in opening some doors and building some relationships.”

Speaking to media in Japan about the comment today, Luxon said he “could have expressed it in a better way”.

But a business group said they did not think the Prime Minister’s comment will be taken too seriously.

Business NZ director of advocacy Catherine Beard said businesses will probably “have a bit of a chuckle”, given they are often the same businesses who go on these trips.

“I don’t think they really change that much, from mission to mission.

“Obviously, it depends on the market, and what the opportunities are, but I don’t think anybody will take it too seriously.”

She acknowledged it probably was not the best comment to make, but said businesses would see it as politicians competing with each other as to who does the better job.

“I’m sure he’ll reflect on that, and I have been on these trade missions myself and they are quite fast-paced and high pressure, and obviously there is media there every step of the way, so people do say things that maybe they don’t mean to say on reflection, but I don’t think businesses will take it too much to heart.”