Chorus chief executive Jean Baptiste Rousselot. Photo / Michael Craig

Chris Keall is the technology editor and a senior business writer for the NZ Herald

Analysts got the key thing they were looking for from Chorus' full-year result: a boost in dividend guidance.

The UFB network operator confirmed a 35 cents per share full-year dividend this morning.

And it raised its dividend guidance for the next two financial years from 40 cents per share to 45 cents to 42.5 cents per share for FY2023 and 47.5 cents per share for FY2024.

The move to increase the profit payout to shareholders came as Chorus reported its full-year net profit had increased from $51 million in FY2021 to $64m.

Ebitda edged up from $657m to $660m - but was shy of the forecast $665m to $685m.

And revenue increased slightly from $955m to $965m.

Going into today's full-year report, Forsyth Barr had Chorus rated neutral, with a 12-month target of $7.30.

Analyst Aaron Ibbotson said with the big-spending years of the UFB rollout behind it, Chorus was well-placed to fulfil its promise to fatten dividends.

The firm was also "one of the few beneficiaries of inflation", which would give it more wriggle room under the complex formulas behind its regulated Maximum Allowable revenue.

And uncertainty over the new regulatory regime was now behind it.

But a lot of the anticipated growth is already built into Chorus' share price. Ibbotson said there could also be an element of the firm being "boxed-in" by regulation and a potential technology threat from fixed-wireless as Spark, Vodafone and 2degrees mobile upgrades expanded.

Shares closed Thursday at $7.89.

The stock is up 10.1 per cent for the year.