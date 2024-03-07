Callaghan Innovation staff fear for jobs as ‘reset’ consultation begins

Callaghan Innovation offers research and development support but is the latest Crown agency to reveal possible cutbacks. Photo / Getty Creative

Callaghan Innovation, which funnels grants to startups and offers research-and-development support to all-comers, is the latest Crown agency to reveal possible cutbacks - after the agency told the Herald that it must cut 7.5 per cent from its budget.

An all-hands meeting was called this morning where a round of consultation was announced, a spokesman confirmed.

Callaghan employs around 382 people, including around 200 scientists, plus others who wrangle grants and connect businesses with researchers. It has an annual budget of around $187 million.

The new Government has asked agencies to cut 6.5 per or 7.5 per cent of their costs in a bid to slash overall public service spending by $1.5 billion per year.

Callaghan grants are administered by its monitoring agency, MBIE, which falls in the 7.5 per cent camp.

“We’re currently undertaking work to identify potential savings to meet the Government’s cost savings requirement of 7.5 per cent,” Callaghan spokesman Mike Eng said.

“Callaghan Innovation is consulting with staff to seek feedback on a proposed board directive to refocus the organisation on its core functions,” Callaghan said in a statement.

“We are proposing to refocus on our core functions to help relieve cost pressures.”

Chief executive Stefan Korn said, “While we are not consulting on a restructure at this time, a shift in strategy like this inevitably means uncertainty for many of our people.”

Korn was not available to answer questions, Callaghan said.

The Public Service Association told RNZ this morning that “given the overall status of science funding at the moment, people are very worried that job cuts could be coming”.

Science, Innovation and Technology Minister Judith Collins said she would not comment, saying it was an operational issue for Callaghan.

In February, Collins fulfilled a campaign pledge to scrap the previous Government’s $450m plan, announced in Budget 2023, to make Wellington a “science city”.

The plan had involved creating three “science hubs”, one of which would have housed a new health and pandemic readiness research project involving Callaghan.

There is a gap in funding until Collins details a new strategy, the PSA says. The anxiousness extends to Crown Research Institutes. A new funding strategy is expected with Budget 2024.

Where Rocket Lab got its start

Named after the late Sir Paul Callaghan, the agency was created in its current form in 2013 when it was merged with Industrial Research Limited (IRL) the Crown agency whose Balfour St headquarters in Parnell provided office space and support for a generation of start-ups, including LanzaTech and Rocket Lab.

Rocket Lab founder, plus early Rocket Lab backer and start-up investor Sir Stephen Tindall, have often spoken strongly in support of the Balfour St setup, where Tindall literally stumbled over Beck when he arrived for a meeting with another start-up.

More recently - and notably, given Korn’s comment about refocusing on core operations - Callaghan has been mired in controversy.

Auditor-General John Ryan delivered a devastating critique of the conduct of Callaghan and its former chief executive, Victoria Crone, in a major report tabled in Parliament on December 7.

The report examined the way Callaghan conducted itself in deciding not to award contracts to We Are Indigo/Manaaki, an Auckland-based company offering services to startup firms in 2022.

The Auditor-General’s criticisms centred on what he saw as failure to properly investigate potential conflicts of interest when it hired a private investigator to look into allegations of fraud and misconduct by Manaaki, which its founders denied.

Ryan criticised Callaghan for not giving Manaaki right-of-reply, and for sharing sensitive due diligence information with other Government agencies, among other issues.

