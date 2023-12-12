Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Sir Ian Taylor: Manaaki/We Are Indigo complaint - weighing in on Auditor-General’s report into Callaghan Innovation procurement

By Ian Taylor
7 mins to read
A recent report conducted by Callaghan Innovation on “Founder Well Being” revealed that almost one in every two of founders had experienced or witnessed inappropriate behaviours in the start-up ecosystem in Aotearoa New Zealand. Photo / 123RF

A recent report conducted by Callaghan Innovation on “Founder Well Being” revealed that almost one in every two of founders had experienced or witnessed inappropriate behaviours in the start-up ecosystem in Aotearoa New Zealand. Photo / 123RF

OPINION

On December 7 I was sent a link to the Office of the Auditor-General’s report on its “Inquiry into Callaghan Innovation’s procurement process” as it related to a complaint laid by an organisation called

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business