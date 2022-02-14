Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Bye, bye AI: One-time NZX candidate Arria NLG lines up listing over the ditch

4 minutes to read
Image / 123rf

Image / 123rf

Chris Keall
By
Chris Keall

Chris Keall is the technology editor and a senior business writer for the NZ Herald

One-time NZX candidate Arria NLG is now lining up a US$100 million ($148m) raise through an IPO across the Tasman.

The maker of natural-language artificial intelligence software has involved a number of big-name Kiwi investors

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.