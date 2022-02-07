Voyager 2021 media awards
Pioneer puts $10m into Wellington firm that helps the likes of Uber and GE make better websites

Optimal Workshop's Andrew Mayfield says his firm talked to several offshore private equity players, but went with NZ's Pioneer Capital because it had the best understanding of his company's culture.

Chris Keall
Chris Keall

Chris Keall is the technology editor and a senior business writer for the NZ Herald

When the likes of Uber and Yelp want to make their websites more appealing, they turn to Wellington's Optimal Workshop.

Now that roster is set to expand after a $10 million injection from Pioneer Capital,

