Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Buyers of troubled Ormiston housing project surprised by switch before receivership

4 minutes to read
Maison D'Ormiston where homes are all but finished. Photo / Supplied

Maison D'Ormiston where homes are all but finished. Photo / Supplied

Anne Gibson
By
Anne Gibson

Property Editor

Having receivers take control of a 105-home under-construction Auckland housing project surprised buyers in one of New Zealand's larger, troubled residential schemes.

But having their contracts changed three days before those receivers were

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.