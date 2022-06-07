Voyager 2021 media awards
Ormiston house developer receivership: 122 properties, 105 homes under construction

4 minutes to read
Maison D'Ormiston by DDL at Flat Bush. Photo / DDL Homes

Anne Gibson
By
Anne Gibson

Property Editor

A total of 122 Auckland properties in four projects are with receivers of an Ormiston developer at Flat Bush.

Receiver Neale Jackson of Calibre Partners quantified the scale of the projects hit by financial issues

