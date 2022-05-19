Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Budget 2022: Unspent tourism funds for $54 million 'innovation programme'

3 minutes to read
Tourism Minister Stuart Nash. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Tourism Minister Stuart Nash. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Grant Bradley
By
Grant Bradley

Deputy Editor - Business

The Government will use $54 million it didn't get round to spending earlier in the hard-hit tourism industry to fund an "innovation programme".

Tourism Minister Stuart Nash says there was more work to be done

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.