Faced with widespread labour shortages, Queensland has launched a new budget holiday pass to lure working holiday visa holders to the Sunshine State.

The Working Holidayer Pass costs A$299 (NZ$330) and is open to Kiwis with no age limit.

The three-month pass includes one-way coach travel to Queensland from hubs like Sydney, Melbourne and Canberra plus unlimited travel on all Greyhound services in Queensland.

Passholders can also claim A$200 off more than 900 Queensland experiences like scenic flights over Whitsundays, Noosa Tandem Skydives and 3-day 4WD tours on Fraser Island.

You can also travel for free on Greyhound services for 30 non-consecutive days.

In total, the value of the pass is A$739 (NZ$816).

Framed as "your pass to work and play", the offer is aimed at younger travellers who can help fill more than 1000 tourism and hospitality jobs in Queensland.

For states like Queensland, working holidaymakers have played an important part in the tourism industry said Whitsundays, Hamilton Island CEO Pete Brulisauer

"The loss of skilled workers during the pandemic contributed to a labour shortfall across the industry so it is a relief to welcome them back," Brulisauer said.

"There are so many benefits to employing working holidaymakers, they bring such energy and diverse experience and culture to the island."

The pass will cost A$299 until August 31 or until it sells out. Then, the price will be A$539.

Queensland isn't the only state trying to entice young foreign travellers to visit and work.

South Australia has paired up with Qatar Airways to offer a once-in-a-lifetime offer for 200 young workers from the UK and Ireland.

People aged 18 to 30 in the UK or 18 to 35 in Ireland can claim a £10 (NZ$19.50) return ticket to Adelaide.

The prospective workers must purchase a working holiday visa (which costs about NZ$547), as well as a package from Trailfinders, a South Australian tourism operator.

The offer ends on September 30.