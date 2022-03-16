Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Breaking down the border: What the tourism and travel sectors say

11 minutes to read
March 16 2022 Vaccinated Australians will be able to come to New Zealand without isolating from 11.59pm on April 12. Fully vaccinated travellers from visa-waiver countries will be able to enter the country from 11.59pm on May 2.

March 16 2022 Vaccinated Australians will be able to come to New Zealand without isolating from 11.59pm on April 12. Fully vaccinated travellers from visa-waiver countries will be able to enter the country from 11.59pm on May 2.

Grant Bradley
By
Grant Bradley

Deputy Editor - Business

Australian tourists who are vaccinated against Covid will be the first to be able to return to New Zealand without self-isolating under plans unveiled this morning.

They can return from 11.59pm on April 12 -

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.