Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff lobbies Government for a bed tax to replace his own tax on hotels

3 minutes to read
Auckland's hotel and accommodation sector has opposed Phil Goff's bed tax since the outset. Photo / Sam Hartnett

Auckland's hotel and accommodation sector has opposed Phil Goff's bed tax since the outset. Photo / Sam Hartnett

Bernard Orsman
By
Bernard Orsman

Reporter

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff has lobbied the Government for a bed tax to replace the council's controversial tax on local hotels and motels which has been ruled invalid by the Court of Appeal.

In a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.