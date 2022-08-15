Voyager 2021 media awards
BusinessUpdated

Beach Haven cliff collapse: Extensive vegetation gone, site never built on previously - council

9 minutes to read
The Beach Haven house with the massive slip. Photo / Chris Keall

Anne Gibson
Anne Gibson

Property Editor

More details are emerging about the land beneath a new Beach Haven home where a cliff collapsed last month but Auckland Council is yet to say what caused the slip.

The Charcoal Bay site had

