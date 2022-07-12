Severe Weather hits New Zealand. Video / Joel Beachman / Kelly Lightner / Supplied / NZ Herald

WILD WEATHER LATEST:

• Flooding and slips have blocked roads across the South Island

• Snow is now falling heavily on alpine passes, stranding vehicles

• Buller Electricity is cut off from the national grid - leaving the region without power

• A giant slip has closed State Highway 1 between Orewa and Puhoi

• One person taken to hospital after falling tree causes crash in Kaitaia

• Winds hit 135km/h in Whangārei, 100mm of rain in Kerikeri since midday yesterday

• MetService warns of "significant event" in Bay of Plenty, Rotorua, Taupō and Coromandel

A fresh warning has been issued that lanes may close on Auckland's Harbour Bridge as wind gusts start to rise this afternoon.

Waka Kotahi NZTA said strengthening wind mean reduced speed limits were now in place on the bridge and lane reductions may start be required.

Motorists were advised to drive over the bridge with caution, especially for trucks, buses and motorcycles.

SH1 AKL HBR BRIDGE - 1:50PM

Wind gusts are rising again on the #SH1 Harbour Bridge with reduced speed limits now in place. Lane reductions may be required. Caution is advised, especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles. ^LB pic.twitter.com/PYpqiCOFDX — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) July 12, 2022

Meanwhile roads across the top of the South Island are now submerged by flooding and blocked by slips and thousands have lost power as wild weather lashes the country.

A massive slip has closed State Highway 1 north of Auckland as a fierce storm packed with hurricane-strength winds and torrential rain sweeps across New Zealand.

The sun is now reappearing in the north, but the wild weather continues to batter southern regions, where heavy rain, strong winds and snow is falling.

This morning emergency services airlifted to safety a group of trampers who were trapped by a surging river near the base of the Tuahu track in the Manawaru area in Waikato.

A police spokesperson said the trio were winched out by rescue helicopter this morning and were now undergoing a medical assessment.

The wind and rain battering Auckland this morning brought down a large tree in Māngere, blocking a road.

Virtually every region was under a weather alert with powerful winds wreaking havoc, toppling trees and powerlines, with at least one motorist injured overnight in Northland.

Driving conditions remain treacherous. State highways in both islands are now impassable. Along with the road closure at Puhoi, SH25 is also closed between Wharekaho and Kuaotunu, Coromandel, because of a slip.

On the West Coast, debris and downed powerlines have closed highways. Motorists are urged to delay travel.

MetService is warning of a "significant event" unfolding in the south, with a further 30cm of snow to fall in some inland parts in coming hours.

A vehicle is stranded in rising floodwaters on Beachcroft Rd, Onehunga. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Snow is now falling on parts of the South Island with inland Canterbury and Otago highways either closed or under warnings.

A warning that the Auckland Harbour Bridge might have to close because of wind gusts was lifted mid-morning though Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said speed reductions might still be likely.

Several roads in the city are blocked by flooding, including Beachcroft Rd in Onehunga and Ihumatao Rd in Māngere.

Delay your journey

Waka Kotahi said due because of a "large slip and fallen trees" SH1 was closed between Orewa and Warkworth.

"Motorists are advised to delay their journey if possible, or be prepared for a long detour via SH16," the transport agency said.

Video posted to social media shows a large cliff-face appears to have fallen, with the road strewn with rocks and mud.

Commuters were warned to delay their drive this morning as the strongest rain and heaviest gales were likely to hit just as people were trying to get to work.

State Highway 1 has been closed as the rain has brought down trees, rocks and mud. Photo / Facebook - Gary Vaughan

The entire country is dealing with rough weather, with a month's worth of rain predicted today in parts of North Island and northern and eastern parts of the South Island.

Rain is falling across most of the country between Auckland and Christchurch, as a deep low and associated rain-bearing front move down the North Island, to encompass the whole country.

Severe weather warnings have been issued for most of both main islands.

SH1 PUHOI - 8:25AM

Due to fallen trees/slip, #SH1 is now in the process of being closed between Orewa and Puhoi. Avoid the area or be prepared for detours via SH16. Delays your journey if possible. More to come: https://t.co/gLzo63ru40. ^MF pic.twitter.com/YGWElInhwK — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) July 11, 2022

MetService issued a strong wind warning for Auckland from 2am until 9am today, when gusts of up to 110 km/h were forecast during the morning rush hour.



Auckland Transport warned of disruptions to bus services on the North Express and on services from Glenfield, Beach Haven and Takapuna.

Ferry passengers were lso being told to expect potential disruptions and asked to delay their travel if possible.



The harsh weather is the result of a deep low moving across New Zealand, bringing with it associated fronts.

Between Coromandel and Bay of Plenty, people can expect winds approaching gale-force and up to 110mm of rain, with rates of 15mm per hour at times.

Heavy rain means flooding is likely for much of the Waikato region where catchments are already saturated. River flooding along low-lying coastal areas may also be exacerbated over high tides for the region.

The regional council has asked residents to stay vigilant for localised flooding and slips caused by the high river and stream levels.

💨💨💨

It was a windy wake up for many this morning:

‣ Northland 135km/h

‣ Auckland 115km/h

‣ Coromandel 105km/h

‣ Bay of Plenty 100km/h

‣ Wellington 113km/h



There are still many Warnings and Watches in force today for Severe Gales. See the detailshttps://t.co/qHyE5zhh6X pic.twitter.com/pR79YsgIaT — MetService (@MetService) July 11, 2022

Gisborne to Hawke's Bay can expect similar conditions, with heavy rain, while Wellington will get gale-force winds until at least tomorrow morning. The Tararua Ranges will get a deluge and Nelson and Marlborough can also expect heavy rain and wind.

A heavy snow and rain watch are also in place for Canterbury's high country, Central Otago and the Lakes District.

The wintry blast is being attributed to an "atmospheric river" snaking across the country. These long, thin filaments of atmospheric moisture are capable of carrying double the average flow of the Amazon River – or 200 times that of our largest river, the Clutha/Mata Au.

Around 40 atmospheric rivers make landfall here every year, with four or five classified as strong and usually hitting around summer.