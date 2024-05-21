21 May, 2024 03:30 AM 2 mins to read

The canister holding Sharon Mapp's husband Tony's ashes.

A stolen urn containing the ashes of Rotorua man Tony Prier has been safely – and anonymously – returned to his widow after public appeals.

The Rotorua Daily Post reported yesterday that Sharon Mapp was “devastated” to arrive home on Friday to find her late husband’s ashes missing, along with her TV.

The couple were together for 36 years. Prier died two and a half years ago and the ashes of the “rugby-mad, typical Kiwi bloke” were kept in a canister bearing the All Blacks’ silver fern logo.

Mapp said she assumed those who took the urn thought it was some special rugby memorabilia or that it contained a bottle of whisky.

Tony Prier and Sharon Mapp were together for 36 years before he passed in 2021.

Sharon’s niece Joanne Mapp contacted the Rotorua Daily Post seeking help for her aunty and the safe return of her uncle’s ashes. She also posted on multiple Rotorua Facebook pages appealing for help.

Today, Mapp confirmed the ashes had been returned to her home.

“I found them this morning just outside my house.”

Mapp said she “burst into tears” when she noticed the urn.

“[I] wrapped him, put him inside and made sure he was all right.”

Mapp said whoever returned it must have known where it was taken from because her address had not been published.

“And that’s fine - I’m just so glad that they did the right thing and brought him back.”

Mapp said she immediately started letting people know he had been returned.

“I know people have been concerned and I’ve just had so many messages of kindness and hope.

“I just wanted to thank everybody [who] shared and helped - I’m just so thankful and grateful that he’s home. He’s a little bit soggy but he’s fine.”

A police spokesman said no arrests had been made in relation to the theft.

Megan Wilson is a health and general news reporter for the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post. She has been a journalist since 2021.